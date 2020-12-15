Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Politics This Morning: Feds commit $485-million to help developing countries address COVID-19; Canada administers first vaccines

By Samantha Wright Allen      December 15, 2020

Plus, the Electoral College makes U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s victory official.

International Development Minister Karina Gould announced $485-million in foreign aid as part of a global effort to help developing countries struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

Good Tuesday morning,

Samantha Wright Allen

Samantha Wright Allen is a reporter for The Hill Times.
- swallen@hilltimes.com

Politics This Morning

More in News

Next election a referendum on Trudeau’s handling of COVID-19, and which party has ‘most compelling blueprint for the future,’ say political players

News|By Abbas Rana
The first anniversary of the lockdowns in March will be a key date for the Liberals, a time when Canadians will evaluate how the government handled the pandemic, says pollsters Darrell Bricker and Frank Graves.

Black public servants’ lawsuit will force public service ‘to look deeply inside its structure,’ says former senator who’s fought for diversity in the PS for decades  

News|By Mike Lapointe
Plaintiff Kathy Ann Samuel, who has worked within the department of public prosecutions as a legal assistant for the last 19 years, said she’s 'tired of being tired' and that 'change has to start from the top.'

Canada focused on ‘long game’ getting vaccines to Canadians, says Procurement Minister Anand

News|By Samantha Wright Allen 10:26 PM ET
‘With vaccine procurement, we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel,’ says Procurement Minister Anita Anand as the first Pfizer shipment of 30,000 doses arrived in Canada.

Liberal ‘Just Transition’ bill should come before next budget, say union reps

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan is committed to a mandate that includes support for workers, says his spokesperson.

Graduates of trauma support centre for military, vets, first responders, warn of more suicides if PTSD program can’t find funding

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
‘We’re bringing people through with no funding, and it’s killing us,’ says Manuela Joannou, an ER doc and the founder of a treatment program for veterans and first responders.

House law clerk to file report with committee on documents tied to probe of feds’ handling of pandemic

News|By Abbas Rana
The documents requested cover a host of issues tied to the pandemic, including deliberations on the vaccine development and approval process and the decision to seal the borders and to limit travel.

Opposition demands to see government’s plan for implementation of new Canada-U.K. trade bill

News|By Neil Moss
A House Committee for International Trade report called for the government to release its plan on ratifying the new deal or have a ;detailed articulation' of how it will support Canadian exporters who trade with the U.K.

With most MPs grounded in constituencies, House posts $9.3-million dip in second quarter

News
The House had to spend about $1.5-million to move House proceedings and committees online.

Addressing high rates of assault in the North ‘daunting’ as Senators press feds to support shelters, address housing gaps

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
If anything, the violence is probably underreported in the North, said Rebecca Kudloo, president of the Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada.
