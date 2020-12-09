Politics This Morning: Minister assures doses won’t be delayed by ‘America First’ approach to vaccines; Senator calls for Beyak’s expulsion

Plus, the Assembly of First Nations will end the virtual 41st Annual General Assembly today.
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc told reporters Tuesday he’s ‘confident that there won’t be any disruption’ to the timely supply of vaccines to Canadians.
The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Good Wednesday morning,
It's in the best interest of the Bloc and NDP not to defeat the Liberals, but to score some wins for their respective party bases by working with the governing party, says Innovative Research pollster Greg Lyle.
The government recently released a target of 401,000 new permanent residents in 2021 as part of Canada’s economic recovery following a year that saw dramatically reduced numbers of newcomers in the midst of the pandemic.