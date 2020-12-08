Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Politics This Morning: Canada prepping for arrival of first shipment of Pfizer vaccine doses

By Beatrice Paez      December 8, 2020

Plus, AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde says he won't be seeking re-election when his three-year term expires next summer. News of his impending departure comes just a day ahead of the national organization's annual meeting, which kicks off today.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pictured Dec. 7, 2020, says Canada now expects to receive up to 249,000 doses by the end of December. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

Good Tuesday morning,

Beatrice Paez

Beatrice Paez is the digital editor at The Hill Times.
- bpaez@hilltimes.com

Trudeau says Canada expects to receive up to 249,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine by end of 2020

News|By Beatrice Paez
Pfizer’s delivery is contingent on provinces being able to demonstrate they are ready to receive the temperature-sensitive doses, which have to be stored in an ultra-cold freezer for preservation.

Trudeau needs strong messaging, ‘coherent plan’ for rollout of vaccine, or he could suffer political consequences, say veteran political players

News|By Abbas Rana
'If people aren't getting needles in their arms by the end of January, it's going to be the most dangerous political issue this government's ever dealt with," says former Martin staffer Scott Reid.

Some politicos not ruling out an election before March, others predict a spring election

News|By Abbas Rana
It's in the best interest of the Bloc and NDP not to defeat the Liberals, but to score some wins for their respective party bases by working with the governing party, says Innovative Research pollster Greg Lyle.

Feds’ mid-year revenue fell by nearly 22 per cent during pandemic

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
The government is expecting to earn almost $60-billion less this year than it did last, as it continues to spend billions in borrowed money to keep the economy afloat.

Feds say increased immigration targets key for economic recovery, but critics wary of ambitious plan’s feasibility

News|By Mike Lapointe
The government recently released a target of 401,000 new permanent residents in 2021 as part of Canada’s economic recovery following a year that saw dramatically reduced numbers of newcomers in the midst of the pandemic.

Why the Liberals keep putting off the gun marking regulations

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
Public Safety Minister Bill Blair announced on Nov. 30 that his government was again deferring the Firearms Marking Regulations, likely until after the next election.

‘There is no playbook in dealing with the pandemic’: how StatsCan has mobilized around urgent COVID-19 data collection

News
Senior management within Statistics Canada took 'calculated risks and made some tough choices' to adapt the agency’s response to urgent data needs.

Vaccine briefings could help manage public expectations around pace of rollout, say experts

News|By Beatrice Paez
The broader public might not recall every detail shared, but offering granular, tangible details about the logistics can still be reassuring, says Dr. Alan Bernstein, who sits on the feds' COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force.

‘Canadian-style systemic racism’: Black public servants file suit against federal government

News|By Charelle Evelyn
Proposed class-action lawsuit alleges Canada’s application of the Employment Equity Act violates the Charter equality rights of Black employees.
