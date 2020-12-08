Politics This Morning: Canada prepping for arrival of first shipment of Pfizer vaccine doses

Plus, AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde says he won't be seeking re-election when his three-year term expires next summer. News of his impending departure comes just a day ahead of the national organization's annual meeting, which kicks off today.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pictured Dec. 7, 2020, says Canada now expects to receive up to 249,000 doses by the end of December. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
It's in the best interest of the Bloc and NDP not to defeat the Liberals, but to score some wins for their respective party bases by working with the governing party, says Innovative Research pollster Greg Lyle.
The government recently released a target of 401,000 new permanent residents in 2021 as part of Canada’s economic recovery following a year that saw dramatically reduced numbers of newcomers in the midst of the pandemic.
The broader public might not recall every detail shared, but offering granular, tangible details about the logistics can still be reassuring, says Dr. Alan Bernstein, who sits on the feds' COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force.