Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Log In

Politics This Morning: Feds in rehearsal mode as anticipation mounts over arrival of first shipment of vaccines

By Beatrice Paez      December 4, 2020

Plus, the Trudeau government introduces bill to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. It's the second such attempt at enshrining the document into law. The initial private member's bill from the NDP died in the Senate.

Dr. Howard Njoo, deputy public health officer, was among a number of officials involved in outlining the logistical challenges facing the rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine. He says the public try to refrain from being 'so obsessive' about the precise dates the vaccine will land in Canada. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

Good Friday morning,

Beatrice Paez

Beatrice Paez is the digital editor at The Hill Times.
- bpaez@hilltimes.com

Sponsored Content

Supporting a Digital Public Sector

By Schneider Electric’s Secure Power Division - Canada

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

‘Nobody can afford it’: long-term care costs to soar in coming decades, says report by ex-federal Finance Canada official Don Drummond 

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
The newly promised federal cash for long-term care won’t solve the problem, says the finance adviser-turned-Queen’s University professor.

Senate delays decision on Beyak request to reverse its refusal to cover $25,000 bill

By Samantha Wright Allen
Senators suggest non-affiliated Senator Lynn Beyak was contradicting her own case in requesting the Senate cover the bill, but put off the decision to give her ‘one more chance’ to clarify.

Dropping premier approval rates and cooling federal Tory support in key Prairie provinces not a problem for O’Toole, say politicos

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
Problems with the vaccine deployment present a political opening but also a risk for Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole, who doesn’t have to worry about being ‘painted with the provincial brush,' say strategists.

Feds to miss 2021 target to lift remaining boil-water advisories, pledge to redouble commitment

News|By Beatrice Paez
The $1.5-billion funding boost is being framed as an assurance the government is committed, over the long term, to lifting those remaining advisories and preventing new ones from coming into effect. 

Centre Block renovation budget tops $655-million as post-holiday stonework nears

News
PSPC has settled on leaving intact the bullet holes left behind after a fatal shootout involving RCMP officers, security, and Michael Zehaf-Bibeau, who claimed allegiance to the so-called Islamic State.

NDP, Bloc push for Boeing 737 Max crash inquiry as Liberals, Conservatives block effort

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
‘In order to have closure, you need to have truth come out,’ says Chris Moore, who believes an inquiry is the best way to get answers about his daughter’s ‘needless’ death in the 2019 crash.

BOIE approves nearly $12-million in new annual House spending

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
Plus, the House administration recently published its first-ever disclosure reports, detailing a combined total of more than $9.6-million in expenses.

‘Very important’ embassy inauguration bash, which attracts influential Washington power brokers, up in the air

News|By Neil Moss
A PMO spokesperson wouldn't say if any cabinet members will be headed to Washington next January for Joe Biden's inauguration.

Vague on details, feds’ fiscal update dangles possibility of spring election, say experts

News|By Beatrice Paez
The withholding of specifics in the economic statement is part of a longer-term fiscal and electoral strategy to assure different groups the government has their back, says McGill University professor Daniel Béland.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2020 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions