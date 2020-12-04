Politics This Morning: Feds in rehearsal mode as anticipation mounts over arrival of first shipment of vaccines

Plus, the Trudeau government introduces bill to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. It's the second such attempt at enshrining the document into law. The initial private member's bill from the NDP died in the Senate.

Dr. Howard Njoo, deputy public health officer, was among a number of officials involved in outlining the logistical challenges facing the rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine. He says the public try to refrain from being 'so obsessive' about the precise dates the vaccine will land in Canada.