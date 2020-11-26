Politics This Morning: Vaccine debate rages amid domestic production problem

Plus, new Liberal MPs Ya’ara Saks and Marci Ien were sworn via videoconference, officially taking on MP duties Wednesday.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was on the defence as many countries, including the United States, are expecting to start COVID-19 vaccinations by mid-December, while Canada is looking at the new year for a likely roll-out. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Happy Thursday,
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says the legislation it introduced in January, which died on the Order Paper in the summer, came with a budgetary increase that would help the civilian body hold the RCMP to account.
One-term former Liberal MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes talks to The Hill Times about her life in federal politics and about her upcoming book, Can You Hear Me Now?, and she says she's not ruling out a return to the Hill.
Christian Leuprecht, a professor at the Royal Military College of Canada, says just because the forces are 'capable,' the CAF is not and should not be viewed as the 'optimal provider of emergency assistance.'