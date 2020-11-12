Politics This Morning: Freeland to appear before Senate committee, Champagne condemns China for removing four Hong Kong lawmakers

The influence of the first female U.S. vice-president remains to be seen. What will be telling if she plays a significant role in setting up the cabinet and in deciding on other key appointments, says Zain Velji.
'The government has a responsibility to present a plan for economic recovery that is based on an employed, working population,' says Conservative MP Pat Kelly.
The new president of PHAC should focus on getting rapid testing, contact tracing, clear messaging, and coordination for the flu vaccine, which is a precursor for the COVID vaccination, say top doctors and experts.