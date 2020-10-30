Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Log In

Politics This Morning: Ethics watchdog drops Morneau investigation, Senate starts hybrid sittings next week

By Samantha Wright Allen      October 30, 2020

Plus, the Liberals are reportedly considering up to $20-billion in annual spending for new programs.

Former Finance Minister Bill Morneau has one less ethics investigation to worry about. Ethics commissioner Mario Dion is reportedly dropping his look into the ex-minister’s WE Charity family trip. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is considering up to $20-billion in annual permanent spending for new programs, reports Bloomberg News, citing a senior government official. The spending spree could be announced in late November, when the government is expected to give a fiscal statement. The Liberals have resisted offering a budget amid the pandemic, but have promised to give an economic statement from new Finance Minister Chrystia Freelend.

Samantha Wright Allen

Samantha Wright Allen is a reporter for The Hill Times.
- swallen@hilltimes.com

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

Auditor general ‘encouraged’ feds will meet $25-million funding request

News|By Palak Mangat
'Right now, we have plans for COVID audits that see some being completed in late January, some in March, and some in May. I think we have to recognize that we need to be fluid a little,' says Auditor General Karen Hogan.

NDP MP Blaikie urges quick response to Elections Canada pandemic-related reform asks

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perreault is asking for the Elections Act to be amended in three areas to help the agency better adapt the election process to ensure safety and accessibility during a pandemic.

Canada in a ‘civic moment,’ says Samara researcher, urging consideration of citizen assemblies in bid to ‘build back better’

News|By Palak Mangat
'There's not much evidence in my mind that Canadians don't trust their leaders or don't trust their leaders enough. There's plenty of trust there, but I don't know that that trust is always returned,' says Mike Morden.

Senators say publishing details of powerful committee’s internal work part of ‘evolution’ to greater transparency

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
‘The more we can, the more we want to be open,’ says ISG Sen. Saint-Germain of move to make public details of the the Senate Internal Economy Committee's seven subgroups.

Pace of virtual inspections on migrant worker conditions a concern, say critics, with half completed this summer

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
'This [program] should be a win-win-win situation, and it’s turned out to be a lose-lose-lose situation and it has to be rectified,' says Independent Sen. Ratna Omidvar.

One hopeful Tory candidate wants the Ottawa-Beijing relationship on the ballot

News|By Neil Moss
'In the riding and everywhere in Canada today, there are questions about the rise of China,' says Matthew Fisher, who is hoping to be the Conservative candidate in Kanata-Carleton, Ont.

‘We need courage’: Bloc, NDP MPs push for House to recognize Uyghur genocide in face of Beijing pressure

News|By Neil Moss
Chinese Ambassador Cong Peiwu told reporters on Oct. 15 a parliamentary recognition that the Chinese government is committing genocide against the Uyghurs would be met with a 'strong reaction.'

Byelection results should give Liberals ‘pause’ after strong showing from Greens, Conservatives, say experts

News|By Beatrice Paez
'While the Liberal fortress held... based on these results, I’m not certain an early election would produce a majority government,' says professor Tracey Raney.

RCMP neck-hold review ‘ongoing’ four months after Lucki’s promise

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
RCMP headquarters began tracking the use of the 'carotid control hold' by its officers nationwide in September. It has been used once since then, says a spokesperson.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2020 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions