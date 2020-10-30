Politics This Morning: Ethics watchdog drops Morneau investigation, Senate starts hybrid sittings next week

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is considering up to $20-billion in annual permanent spending for new programs, reports Bloomberg News, citing a senior government official. The spending spree could be announced in late November, when the government is expected to give a fiscal statement. The Liberals have resisted offering a budget amid the pandemic, but have promised to give an economic statement from new Finance Minister Chrystia Freelend.
Sponsored Content
By Microsoft Canada
Enter your email address to
register a free account.