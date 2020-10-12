It’s The Fly! Canadian politicos let the bug jokes rip after U.S. vice-presidential debate between Harris and Pence

Plus, one of Canada's longest-serving foreign correspondents, Matthew Fisher, is in for a 'tough' race as he looks to represent the Conservatives in Ottawa-area riding Kanata-Carleton in the next election.
Twitter users had some fun last week after incumbent Republican vice-president Mike Pence fell victim to an insect incident that featured a two-minute cameo by a fly during the vice-presidential debate. Image courtesy of Twitter
Canadian politicos tuned into the U.S. vice-presidential debate last week, joining Twitter users who were abuzz about a fly that landed on incumbent Republican Mike Pence’s head.
'The Liberals will, at some point, have their ducks in order,' says Liberal strategist Elliot Hughes. 'They’ll set things up so the NDP is unable to support an initiative, and maybe not meet a demand.'
The new legislation must come into effect by Dec. 18 in order to meet the deadline imposed by a Quebec court after the September 2019 Truchon case and subsequent appeals by both the federal and Quebec governments.
'I think there’s a lot of healing to be done and if we approach it in this spirit of mutual respect, I think we can emerge from this difficult period a much stronger party,' says runner-up Dimitri Lascaris.