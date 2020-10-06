Politics This Morning: Feds pledge more support for COVID-stricken areas

Plus, the feds suspend export permits to Turkey, in response to allegations that Canadian technology is 'being used in the military conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pictured Oct. 5, says the government is going to send reinforcements to support local public health authorities struggling to keep up with testing and contact tracing. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Good Tuesday morning,
'We would encourage everyone to remain united on the Conservative values behind the one party that has a chance of defeating Justin Trudeau, and that's the Conservative Party of Canada,’ says two-term Conservative MP Mel
'Government can either kickstart the old economy or it can kickstart the new economy, and that’s where the focus on low-carbon will be really important,' says Smart Prosperity Institute executive director Stewart Elgie.
'We’re in a situation of leader’s courtesy,' says former Green Party leader Elizabeth May, who took aim at NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and his party's decision to run a candidate in the upcoming Toronto Centre byelection.
Pollster Jean-Marc Léger of Léger Marketing says the 'ballot-box question' in the next election is likely to be around the budget and deficits, and he expects the Conservatives and Liberals to frame it as such.
Groups say they're pleased to see Ottawa picking up the pace, while the Ontario Native Women’s Association says its exclusion 'makes zero sense' and means some women will fall through the cracks in the conversation.