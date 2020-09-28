Politics This Morning: House to fast track passage of new COVID benefits after NDP, Liberals strike deal

Plus, the Liberal Party postpones its November policy convention to April 2021 due to the pandemic.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh have reached a deal, which likely means voters will not be heading back to the polls just a year shy of the last election. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Conservative Party members will be able to vote on the phone, online, mail-in ballots, or by drive-through, in ridings where in-person voting is not possible because of the pandemic, say Conservative sources.
While the conditions for Liberal longevity might not have been ripe, Liberal strategist Charles Bird says late former prime minister John Turner came to the leadership when 'he was already something of a living legend.'