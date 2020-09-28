Canada among the most dangerous places for language interpreters

While no MP or parliamentary administrator wants to see interpreters get hurt, the question is: will they change the way they do business to ensure the upcoming parliamentary session does not mark open season on interpreters’ health and safety?
Nicole Gagnon, with International Association of Conference Interpreters, says, 'in spite of encouragement, many participants, including MPs and ministers, still are not using the proper headset, cabled microphone and hardwire connection to the internet when participating in parliamentary committee and House proceedings.'
Photograph courtesy of ParlVu screenshot
OTTAWA—A new international study places Canada among the countries with the highest rate of acoustic shock incidents suffered by language interpreters.
