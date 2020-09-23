Politics This Morning: Trudeau to address nation post-Throne Speech, as top doctor projects further spikes in new cases
Plus, Canada's chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, issues her latest warning about the spike in cases, saying that unless people limit social gatherings, another lockdown may be coming. Canada signs its fifth deal for an experimental COVID-19 vaccine.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to address the nation sometime Wednesday evening, during which he's expected to chart his government's strategy for reining in the virus as the number of new cases continue to spike. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade