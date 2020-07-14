Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Politics This Morning: Feds to extend wage subsidy until December

By Beatrice Paez      July 14, 2020

Plus, the prime minister announced his government's intention of extending the wage-subsidy program to December.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he should have recused himself from discussions that led to WE Charity being chosen to administer the $900-million student-grant program. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

Good Tuesday morning,

Beatrice Paez

Beatrice Paez is the digital editor at The Hill Times.
- bpaez@hilltimes.com

Politics This Morning

