Politics This Morning: Trudeau, Freeland to host First Ministers’ Meeting in March

By Beatrice Paez       Feb. 28, 2020

Plus, the WHO said countries should be wary of not taking the coronavirus seriously, saying it would be a 'fatal mistake' if they assumed it wouldn't touch their borders.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, pictured with chief trade negotiator Steve Verheul, at a House Trade Committee meeting, which has wrapped up its clause-by-clause review of the new NAFTA. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

Happy Friday, 

Beatrice Paez

Beatrice Paez is the digital editor at The Hill Times.
- bpaez@hilltimes.com

Politics This Morning

More in News

Indigenous Affairs Committee votes down motion to call Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

News|By Beatrice Paez, Palak Mangat
'It’s a question of the Crown and its relations with Indigenous people and chiefs. It’s not a question of getting their views to a parliamentary committee,' says Green parliamentary leader Elizabeth May.

Canada returns to ‘complex’ spending system, after ‘failed’ attempts at reform 

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
The current budget system is an ‘embarrassment’ still in need of a revamp, say critics who hope a minority Parliament will give opportunities for opposition feedback and a better system.

Guilbeault says feds ‘absolutely prepared’ to make tweaks to feds’ media aid package

News|By Beatrice Paez
Plus, the heritage minister says recommendations made by an expert broadcast review panel will be used to inform a forthcoming government bill, which he expects to table before the House rises this summer.

Feds eyeing ‘social-distancing’ measures in response to growing concerns over coronavirus outbreak, health official says

News|By Palak Mangat
Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne says there's no plan to repatriate those asking to be repatriated from Iran amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Lead up to Buffalo Declaration ‘disingenuous’ to Alberta, national caucus, says Conservative MP Kusie

News|By Mike Lapointe
Pollster Nik Nanos called the release of the declaration 'a bit of a veiled threat, especially considering no one was given a heads up and it just came right out of the blue.'

‘A fundamental reset’: pollsters, Indigenous experts call for re-examination of feds’ approach to reconciliation

News|By Beatrice Paez, Palak Mangat
'There’s no solution here that gives the hereditary chiefs what they want that doesn’t blow the underpinnings of the Canadian regulatory process for reviewing infrastructure,' says pollster Greg Lyle.

MPs still figuring out feedback, as key decisions await Centre Block renovation project

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
The three-member working group set up by the House Board of Internal Economy in 2019 to oversee Centre Block’s renovation was disbanded with the last Parliament, and discussions are now underway on its successor.

American presidential election could define new U.S. envoy Aldona Wos’ time in Ottawa, say analysts

News|By Neil Moss
Aldona Wos is the second straight top Republican donor from a southern U.S. state that U.S. President Donald Trump has nominated as ambassador to Canada.

Prison watchdog calls for independent inquiry into death of sex worker

By Samantha Wright Allen
An independent investigation is necessary to avoid the risk of a ‘self-serving’ report from CSC and the Parole Board, says Ivan Zinger.
