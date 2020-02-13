Politics This Morning: Trudeau calls for ‘dialogue’ amid Wet’suwet’en solidarity protests

On Feb. 4, the Federal Court of Appeal struck down one Indigenous-led challenge of the Trans Mountain expansion project’s re-approval, but the pushback continues.
'When Black or Indigenous or other people of colour get into the political system, it always assumed it’s they who must carry this change for the rest of us,' says journalist and activist Desmond Cole.
Davud Hanci was sentenced to 15 years years in a Turkish prison for his alleged involvement in the 2016 coup. Now back in Canada, he’s speaking about the ‘madness’ of his arrest and nearly three years in jail.