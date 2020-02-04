Home Page Election 2019 News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising
Log In

Politics This Morning: Appeals court to release decision on TMX

By Beatrice Paez       Feb. 4, 2020

Plus, Justice Minister David Lametti, Gender Equality Minister Maryam Monsef, and former interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose are set to announce the revival of a legislative effort to mandate training on sexual-assault education for federal judges.

Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault was forced to clarify the government's stance on the broadcasting and telecom review panel's recommendation after comments he made over the weekend that seemed to suggest news outlets would be required to register and obtain a licence. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

Good Tuesday morning,

Beatrice Paez

Beatrice Paez is the digital editor at The Hill Times.
- bpaez@hilltimes.com

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

In minority Parliament, Lamoureux suggests no House votes on Mondays and Fridays, a dual Chamber, and more power for MPs

News|By Abbas Rana
Seasoned Liberal MP Kevin Lamoureux says, based on conversations he had in the last Parliament, most MPs want to change some of the rules on the Hill and breathe new life into how Ottawa works.

Canadians stuck in China showing coronavirus symptoms won’t be repatriated, say feds

News|By Palak Mangat
Embassy officials in Beijing, along with the government’s rapid deployment team, have also been dispatched to Wuhan to assist those being repatriated.

Senators return with committee talks, rule changes, and the CUSMA bill on the agenda

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
Hashing out control over Senate committees will be a priority when the Senate returns.

Conservative leadership candidates likely to raise 60 per cent of funds online, but must get party approval first, says Gladu

News|By Abbas Rana
Former foreign affairs minister Peter MacKay has been officially approved to enter the leadership contest, while Conservative MP Erin O’Toole, Conservative MP MarilynRick Peterson are still undergoing the review process.

Opposition MPs will do ‘due diligence’ on new NAFTA bill as Liberals urge quick passage

News|By Neil Moss
'[The Liberals] are in a minority position, so there's going to be an opportunity for a thorough review. And I think Canadians really deserve nothing less,' says Green critic Paul Manly.

Journos-turned-MPs applaud CBC’s decision to drop The National’s four-host format

By Mike Lapointe
'We clearly chose to take a chance,' says CBC exec Michael Gruzuk. 'It didn’t work the way that we expected in the first season or two, and we’ve now made an adjustment.'

Senators Gagné, LaBoucane-Benson named to government team in the Red Chamber

News|By Peter Mazereeuw

Senator Lynn Beyak should be suspended again, says Ethics Committee

News|By Peter Mazereeuw

Feds say risk low of coronavirus outbreak in Canada, as WHO declares global health emergency

News
Quarantining those being airlifted from China could be a logistical 'headache' for the government, says Dr. Donald Vinh of McGill University.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2020 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions