Politics This Morning: The squishy middle class

Plus, the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee sends the updated trilateral pact to the House floor for a vote.
How do you define the middle class? It all depends on whom you ask, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose government frequently invokes 'the middle class and those working hard to join it' in selling its policies. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Canada resettled 28,100 refugees in 2018. But a public policy expert cautions that increased irregular border crossings threaten both popular support for migration, as well as the international refugee protection system.
John Reynolds, a former Conservative MP and a fundraiser for one of the groups that pushed Andrew Scheer to resign as leader of the party, says Michael Fortier spoke to him recently about running for the party's top job.