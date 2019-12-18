Halls of Parliament quiet until House of Commons resumes sitting on Jan. 27
Dec. 18, 2019
A scene from the Christmas multimedia projection show on Parliament Hill. The light show is featured on Centre Block in a 15-minute loop every evening from 5:30 to 11 p.m. until Jan. 7, 2020. Screenshot courtesy of Heritage Canada/YouTube
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 18
Canada resettled 28,100 refugees in 2018. But a public policy expert cautions that increased irregular border crossings threaten both popular support for migration, as well as the international refugee protection system.
John Reynolds, a former Conservative MP and a fundraiser for one of the groups that pushed Andrew Scheer to resign as leader of the party, says Michael Fortier spoke to him recently about running for the party's top job.