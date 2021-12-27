Third quarter of 2021, in photos: a GG installed and an election called

This quarter kicked off with #CancelCanadaDay coming to Parliament Hill, with protesters using the day to remember the Indigenous children's lives lost at Canada's government-run residential schools. Later that month, the prime minister named the country’s first Indigenous Governor General, Mary Simon, who he’d meet the next month to request an election. Still in the midst of COVID, the political barbecue circuit wasn’t quite in full swing, but MPs were in election mode, readying for the official announcement in late August. Canadians went to the polls on Sept. 19, and the quarter ended with voters determining Parliament would return with a very similar looking minority setup to when it rose just months before.



Here are a collection of photos that defined the third quarter of 2021.

