Second quarter of 2021, in photos: budget released, grim discovery of unmarked graves, and the House rises

By The Hill Times StaffDec. 23, 2021
In the waning months of the minority Parliament, the Liberals pushed to get bills passed, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland finally offered her first budget in two years, the Liberals and NDP held virtual policy conventions, and a still-bearded prime minister spoke from the podium about economic recovery from the pandemic and—as the House wrapped up with an election on the horizon—in increasingly partisan terms about a difficult Parliament making his governing difficult.

This period will also be remembered for the grim discovery of more than 1,000 unmarked graves of Indigenous children found at former residential school sites in Kamloops , B.C., Cranbrook, B.C., and Marieval, Sask., forcing a national reckoning.

Here are a collection of photos that defined the second quarter of 2021.

More in News

O’Toole expected to receive 2021 election post-mortem report before Jan. 31, says former Conservative MP Cumming

News|By Abbas Rana
The national Conservative caucus is tentatively scheduled to hold a retreat on Jan. 26-Jan. 27 in Victoria, B.C.

With mounting trade irritants and looming negotiations, the House Trade Committee faces a ‘time crunch’

News|By Neil Moss
The House Committee on International Trade has much to review, with Canada about to enter into three trade negotiations and a slew of Canada-U.S. trade issues top-of-mind.

Trudeau should condemn Bill 21, commit to intervene if law challenged at Supreme Court, say Liberal MPs

News|By Abbas Rana
Montreal Liberal MP Sameer Zuberi says all federal party leaders should educate the public on how Bill 21 is trampling on the rights of their fellow Canadians.

Duplicating cabinet committee could speed work on climate change, says lobbyists

News|By Jesse Cnockaert
Two cabinet committees for economy, inclusion and climate were created with the intent of preventing a bottleneck of work on the climate change file, according to lobbyists.

More ‘efficient, effective’ future pandemic spending needed to keep deficit under control: Page

News|By Christopher Guly
The government is projecting a swift decline to the federal deficit, but un-costed election promises or first-wave-style COVID supports could pump those numbers back up.

Minister Petitpas Taylor scoops up experienced chief Guy Gallant to head official languages office

Feature|By Laura Ryckewaert
Richard Léger is director of policy to the minister, while Matthew Pollesel is in charge of parliamentary affairs and Katherine O'Halloran is heading operations.

Fergus, Oliphant shut out of cabinet, but sworn in as privy councillors, giving them access to cabinet docs

News|By Jesse Cnockaert
Privy Council membership will provide a larger voice for Liberal MPs Greg Fergus and Rob Oliphant in the federal cabinet, according to lobbyists.

Anand named most valuable politician, climate change voted most important issue in The Hill Times’ 23rd Annual All Politics Poll

News|By Mike Lapointe
Former public services and procurement minister and current Defence Minister Anita Anand took top billing as the most valuable politician in 2021, with climate change coming through as the number one issue.

Environmental groups welcome mandate letters’ ‘whole-of-government’ approach to climate change, ‘huge list of priorities’ for Guilbeault

News|By Mike Lapointe
New ministers at the helm of environment, natural resources, and fisheries will have their hands full in the increasingly urgent fight against climate change following the release of post-election mandate letters.
