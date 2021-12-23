Second quarter of 2021, in photos: budget released, grim discovery of unmarked graves, and the House rises

In the waning months of the minority Parliament, the Liberals pushed to get bills passed, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland finally offered her first budget in two years, the Liberals and NDP held virtual policy conventions, and a still-bearded prime minister spoke from the podium about economic recovery from the pandemic and—as the House wrapped up with an election on the horizon—in increasingly partisan terms about a difficult Parliament making his governing difficult.



This period will also be remembered for the grim discovery of more than 1,000 unmarked graves of Indigenous children found at former residential school sites in Kamloops , B.C., Cranbrook, B.C., and Marieval, Sask., forcing a national reckoning.



Here are a collection of photos that defined the second quarter of 2021.

