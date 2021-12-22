First quarter of 2021, in photos: pandemic second wave, WE Charity testifies at Commons committee

For Canada, the first few months of 2021 were punctuated by continued COVID-19 restrictions, concerns about Canada’s vaccine rollout strategy, repeated media availabilities by the prime minister that moved from his perch at Rideau College to the House of Commons as it opened for hybrid sessions, and WE Charity testimony before a House of Commons committee amid continued fallout a year later from Ottawa picking the charity to administer the quickly defunct Canada Student Service Grant.
Here are a collection of photos that defined the first quarter of 2021.
To keep reading, subscribe and become a political insider.
Only $7.67 / week for one year.
Enjoy unlimited website access and the digital newspaper.
Former public services and procurement minister and current Defence Minister Anita Anand took top billing as the most valuable politician in 2021, with climate change coming through as the number one issue.
New ministers at the helm of environment, natural resources, and fisheries will have their hands full in the increasingly urgent fight against climate change following the release of post-election mandate letters.