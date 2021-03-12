Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Log In
More in News

Mi’kmaq fishery decision an ‘opportunity’ and ‘interim measure,’ says Liberal MP Battiste

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
Crown-Indigenous Relations should take the lead on the Nova Scotia lobster dispute, Mi’kmaw Senators say, pointing to DFO’s lost credibility.

Spending requests capture ‘direct supports’ for hotel quarantine users, says Hajdu, but not legal challenges

News|By Palak Mangat 5:04 PM ET
The Canadian Constitution Foundation, which is arguing the program restricts people’s liberty and freedom to avoid unreasonable detention, is seeking $10,000 in damages.

India’s gesture of sending vaccine supplies to Canada suggests ‘long-range view’ of relations, despite irritants 

News|By Beatrice Paez
The bigger challenge that faces India in undertaking one of the world’s biggest immunization campaigns is the logistics, rather than a shortage of vaccines, says Stewart Beck, president of the Asia Pacific Foundation.

Courts moving Canada towards granting mentally ill access to assisted dying, says Lametti

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
Conservatives panned the Senate for suggesting a ‘radical’ amendment to assisted death, while Justice Minister David Lametti said the Red Chamber is finally doing its job.

When will the world see Canada’s grounded top diplomat in person?

News|By Neil Moss
Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau has yet to take an international trip since his appointment to the post in January.

Not open to interpretation: virtual Parliament exacerbates pre-existing issues with vital service

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
A former procedural clerk with the House of Commons has one idea for how to ameliorate the situation: make translation and interpretation for the House and Senate a common service under the Library of Parliament.

Ontario court sentences military reservist who breached Rideau Hall to six years in prison

News|By Beatrice Paez
'There was no indication he has renounced the conspiracy views he held, nor is there any indication that he recognizes the wrongfulness of taking armed action to express his political views,' says Justice Robert Wadden.

Royals’ reputation hit by bombshell Oprah interview, but opening Constitution a ‘Pandora’s box,’ say experts

News|By Palak Mangat
There’s ‘no appetite’ among most Canadian political elites to touch the constitutional amending formula needed to ditch the Crown, ‘because it’s seen as playing with fire and threatening national unity,’ says one expert.

Arctic a ‘game-changer’ in Canada-U.S. relationship as region becomes security priority

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
Canada’s presence in the South China Sea sends a ‘message’ to China about the freedom of navigation, rules-based order, and 'we will not be bullied into changing the geography of the world,’ says defence DM Jody Thomas.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2021 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions