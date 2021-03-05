Elections Canada says number of conditions—the pandemic, the 'minority government context,' campus closures—make the program unfeasible, as setting up those polling stations 'requires significant planning.'
MPs will be able to continue to charge the central House budget for the cost of items like masks and hand sanitizer, or office reconfiguration as a result of COVID-19, until Sept. 30, among other measures.
As of January, $185-million of the $761-million approved for the first five years of work on the Centre Block building and construction of the underground welcome centre, up to 2021-22, has been spent.