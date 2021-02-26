Home Page
Friday, February 26, 2021
Feb. 26, 2021
Feb. 26, 2021
Skeletal chamber, pandemic briefings
The Hill Times photographs by Andrew Meade
Feb. 26, 2021
Latest Slideshows
A week of frosty strolls and dire variant warnings
Made-in-Canada vaccines, Proud Boys get blacklisted
Parliament returns from holiday recess
A snowy day, and a vice-regal departure
A mini-shuffle, state of emergency for Ontairo
Fourth quarter of 2020, in photos: confidence votes, new Green leader, and a return to Rideau Cottage amid COVID-19’s second wave
Third quarter of 2020, in photos: the summer of WE
Second quarter of 2020, in photos: a racial reckoning, border closures, skeletal Parliament
First quarter of 2020, in photos: Crash of Flight 752, Wet’suwet’en solidarity protests
Centre Block renovations, vaccine rollout
Return to Rideau Cottage
Ottawa marks Remembrance Day, in a pandemic
Calls for wealth tax, temporary freeze on audits
‘A horrific national tragedy’
A Throne Speech, in a global pandemic
Conservatives huddle ahead of Throne Speech
Top Conservatives Byrne, Patterson, Dodds, Gerstein, Lecce, Mulroney lose delegate election races for party policy convention
News
|
By
Abbas Rana
1:20 PM ET
Campaign Life Coalition claims that its endorsed candidates’ performance played a key role in the defeat of the four prominent Conservatives in the delegate elections.
Long-term fixes for safe drinking water in some First Nations could be out of reach for ‘several years,’ says AG
News
|
By
Beatrice Paez
A small proportion (15 per cent) of the 100 advisories lifted since the Trudeau Liberals took office ended as result of 'interim measures,' according to the report.
Ottawa making ‘good progress’ modernizing procurement, but auditor finds more training needed
News
|
By
Samantha Wright Allen
Canada’s Auditor General Karen Hogan looked into how departments are better planning procurements for complex IT solutions, including lessons learned from the problem-plagued Phoenix payroll system.
Liberal delay in moving on Bill C-19 ‘puzzling’ given election posturing, says NDP’s Blaikie
News
|
By
Laura Ryckewaert
After being ‘in a hurry’ to table the bill in December amid strong public polling, Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu says she thinks the delay now is a reflection of a dip in Liberal fortunes.
New committee a forum to look deeper into ever-important Canada-U.S. economic relationship, but will partisan squabbles dominate?
News
|
By
Neil Moss
The special committee was created through a Conservative motion that was backed by the Liberals, Bloc, and NDP. Nearly half of the members of the committee are members of the International Trade Committee.
Torture ‘by another name’: Canada still keeps some prisoners in solitary confinement, ‘disturbing’ new data shows
News
|
By
Samantha Wright Allen
Federal prison authorities say the Liberal law requires the agency to give prisoner’s the ‘opportunity’ for time out of cell, and often prisoners refuse.
MPs, advocates urge more government action to combat ‘pandemic of anti-Asian racism’
News
|
By
Alice Chen
Most MPs and advocates who spoke to The Hill Times connected this resurgence in hate to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Liberal MP Han Dong noting that communities have come together in response.
Statistics Canada ‘almost ready’ to launch consultations on effort to collect race-based data on crime
News
|
By
Palak Mangat
It will ultimately be up to the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police and other policing partners to get buy-in from their colleagues to implement the initiative on the ground.
Arbitrary detention declaration is a ‘good start,’ but questions loom about impact
News
|
By
Neil Moss
Former Canadian ambassador Ferry de Kerckhove says the declaration is a recouping of the 'past glory' of Canada's multilateral work on the international stage.
