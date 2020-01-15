ISSUE: 01-15-2020

Liberal MP Omar Alghabra is the ‘first parliamentary secretary to be tasked to exercise leadership in this area,’ according to the Prime Minister's Office, but unions say they haven’t heard from him yet.
'They’ll probably disregard a lot, and, say, ‘Well, that was Andrew, I’m a different person, and I won’t have the same challenges that he had. My approach will be different,' says Conservative MP Stephanie Kusie.
Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne, along with the ministers of four other nations whose citizens died aboard Flight 752, are meeting in London on Thursday to discuss potential avenues to hold Iran accountable.