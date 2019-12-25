2019: The Hill Times’ year in pictures

In a wide-ranging, year-end interview, AFN national chief Perry Bellegarde discussed the government’s contentious push against the Human Rights Tribunal’s compensation order, among other issues.
Dustin van Vugt, executive director of the Conservative Party at the time, who wrote the cheque ‘is gone,' but Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, who 'cashed' the cheque ‘is still around.'
Canada resettled 28,100 refugees in 2018. But a public policy expert cautions that increased irregular border crossings threaten both popular support for migration, as well as the international refugee protection system.