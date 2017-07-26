News
Still on cabinet leave, Judy Foote resumes public appearances in home province
Public Services Minister Judy Foote has been on leave since April, though has resumed making public appearances in her Newfoundland riding in the past weeks.
Public Services and Procurement Minister Judy Foote, pictured in February, has begun attending public events in her home province, though her office says there is still no timeline for her return to cabinet. The Hill Times photograph by Sam Garcia
