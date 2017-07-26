News

Still on cabinet leave, Judy Foote resumes public appearances in home province

Public Services Minister Judy Foote has been on leave since April, though has resumed making public appearances in her Newfoundland riding in the past weeks.

Public Services and Procurement Minister Judy Foote, pictured in February, has begun attending public events in her home province, though her office says there is still no timeline for her return to cabinet. The Hill Times photograph by Sam Garcia

By MARCO VIGLIOTTI

PUBLISHED : Wednesday, July 26, 2017 12:00 AM

Marco Vigliotti is the digital editor for The Hill Times. He can be reached at mvigliotti@hilltimes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Marco_Vigliotti.

