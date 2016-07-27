When a Canadian is not a Canadian

Clockwise from top: Canadian permanent resident Khaled Al-Qazzaz is living in Egypt with his wife and family because he has been barred from flying to Canada. Iranian-Canadian Saren Azer is wanted by Interpol for abducting his four Canadian-born children. Canadian academic Homa Hoodfar is detained in Iran under unknown charges. Photos courtesy of freekhaledalqazzaz.com, Interpol, and Amanda Ghahremani