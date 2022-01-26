Big issues at play as the parliamentary games begin

OTTAWA—Parliament returns on Jan. 31 for what could prove to be an eventful sitting. As we all work to slog through winter, our federal legislative Chamber will be focused on the pandemic, inflation, and, in these early days, potential war in Ukraine. Fascinating subplots will also be in Justin Trudeau’s flourishing “will he or won’t he stay or go” dance and Erin O’Toole’s ongoing game of Survivor. Lucky Jagmeet Singh and his family got a new hipster rocking chair so he can rock away the winter watching the Trudeau and O’Toole shenanigans poking his head up at budget time to see if a deal can be had to boost his fortunes.