Two years on, global health investment still needed to combat pandemic: letter writer

After more than two years, the COVID-19 pandemic is still not over and there is much uncertainty for how much longer it will last. However, what is certain is that everyone across the globe is still at risk for contracting the virus. This is especially true for vulnerable populations in low- and middle-income nations as they are limited in resources to cope and respond effectively to a health crisis. However, this is not an isolated concern—a pandemic is global and in order to eradicate it, nations who have the fiscal ability to support lower-income countries, such as Canada, must do so.