Forthcoming Indo-Pacific strategy will be a ‘great vehicle’ for Canada-South Korea co-operation, says envoy

By Neil Moss      December 29, 2021

In a wide-ranging interview, South Korean Ambassador Chang Keung Ryong talks Canada's upcoming Indo-Pacific strategy, his country's bid to accede to the CPTPP, and the recent UN peacekeeping ministerial in Seoul.

South Korean Ambassador Chang Keung Ryong says Seoul can reach the high trading standards needed to join the CPTPP. The Hill Times photograph by Sam Garcia

One of the country’s key Pacific regional partners is looking forward to seeing Canada’s highly anticipated Indo-Pacific strategy.

More in News

Public accounts detail how feds’ deficit rose by more than 700 per cent during pandemic

News|By Matthew Horwood
The economic fallout of COVID-19 resulted in the government's tax revenues falling by 5.3 per cent, while its spending expenses rose by 72 per cent.

‘There’s no more time’: green light needed for swift movement on blue economy, says Sen. Galvez

News|By Alice Chen
There's 'huge potential' for the country to take advantage of the economy driven by ocean resources, says Independent Senator Rosa Galvez, but this comes with 'a lot of responsibility' for the government.

With year-end interviews, Trudeau takes on a ‘Father Canada’ role to reassure country on what lies ahead, say politicos

News|By Matthew Horwood
While the prime minister effectively reframed difficult questions to get his preferred messages across, his answers on Quebec's Bill 21 and his controversial trip to Tofino were less strong, say strategists.

Forthcoming Indo-Pacific strategy will be a ‘great vehicle’ for Canada-South Korea co-operation, says envoy

Feature|By Neil Moss
In a wide-ranging interview, South Korean Ambassador Chang Keung Ryong talks Canada's upcoming Indo-Pacific strategy, his country's bid to accede to the CPTPP, and the recent UN peacekeeping ministerial in Seoul.

Protectionism versus proactive policy: no easy fix to supply chain strain, say politicos, experts

News|By Alice Chen
While some call to bring more manufacturing to Canadian shores, others say the answer lies in increased innovation and international collaboration.

O’Toole expected to receive 2021 election post-mortem report before Jan. 31, says former Conservative MP Cumming

News|By Abbas Rana
The national Conservative caucus is tentatively scheduled to hold a retreat on Jan. 26-Jan. 27 in Victoria, B.C.

Matheson takes charge of Minister Rodriguez’s heritage team

Feature|By Laura Ryckewaert
Vasken Vosguian has joined the heritage office as director of parliamentary affairs, while Mehalan Garoonanedhi has taken over as director of operations.

With mounting trade irritants and looming negotiations, the House Trade Committee faces a ‘time crunch’

News|By Neil Moss
The House Committee on International Trade has much to review, with Canada about to enter into three trade negotiations and a slew of Canada-U.S. trade issues top-of-mind.

Trudeau should condemn Bill 21, commit to intervene if law challenged at Supreme Court, say Liberal MPs

News|By Abbas Rana
Montreal Liberal MP Sameer Zuberi says all federal party leaders should educate the public on how Bill 21 is trampling on the rights of their fellow Canadians.
