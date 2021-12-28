Fourth quarter of 2021, in photos: post-election posturing and Parliament returns—eventually

The closing months of 2021 were all about waiting: waiting on cabinet to be named (Oct. 26), waiting for Parliament to resume (Nov. 22), waiting for committees to form and study legislation (ongoing), waiting on mandate letters (Dec. 16) and waiting to find out if Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole would face an immediate leadership review as internal rumblings of displeasure at his election performance spilled over into public.



COVID-19 recovery remained front and centre, with the Liberals’ pandemic aid bill the first piece of new legislation, vaccine mandates coming to the Parliamentary Precinct, a Dec. 14 fiscal update with billions more promised to ‘finish the fight’ against the pandemic, including the new variant Omicron that led to new travel restrictions and cancelled in-person caucus meetings just as the House rose for the holidays.



Here are a collection of photos that defined the fourth quarter of 2021.

