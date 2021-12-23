My free holiday advice for federal leaders

2022 or bust: Justin Trudeau is doing pretty well, but if the COVID pandemic continues to worsen, if the global economy seriously falters, if inflation keeps soaring, if things could get really ugly, really fast for the Liberal government. Erin O’Toole’s main weakness as a politician is his inability to present a balanced communication strategy. Jagmeet Singh has spent too much time and effort seeking to portray himself as a trendy, social media savvy leader who understands and identifies with young people, writes Gerry Nicholls.