My free holiday advice for federal leaders

Now that we’re deep into the festive season, it’s an excellent time to discuss Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.
2022 or bust: Justin Trudeau is doing pretty well, but if the COVID pandemic continues to worsen, if the global economy seriously falters, if inflation keeps soaring, if things could get really ugly, really fast for the Liberal government. Erin O’Toole’s main weakness as a politician is his inability to present a balanced communication strategy. Jagmeet Singh has spent too much time and effort seeking to portray himself as a trendy, social media savvy leader who understands and identifies with young people, writes Gerry Nicholls. The Hill Times photographs by Andrew Meade and Sam Garcia
OAKVILLE, ONT.—Now that we’re deep into the festive season, it’s an excellent time to discuss the three wise men.
To keep reading, subscribe and become a political insider.
Only $7.67 / week for one year.
Enjoy unlimited website access and the digital newspaper.
Former public services and procurement minister and current Defence Minister Anita Anand took top billing as the most valuable politician in 2021, with climate change coming through as the number one issue.
New ministers at the helm of environment, natural resources, and fisheries will have their hands full in the increasingly urgent fight against climate change following the release of post-election mandate letters.