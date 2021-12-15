Politics This Morning: MPs to vote on fall update spending

Good Wednesday morning, Negotiations over when, if, or how to wrap up the last bills remaining in the House before MPs break for Christmas seem poised to go down to the wire this week\u2014but that can all change in a moment, so stay tuned. Today, MPs will hold their last caucus meeting before the winter break. Prime Minister JUSTIN TRUDEAU is expected to attend Question Period in the House. MPs are scheduled to spend much of the day debating the government\u2019s criminal sentencing reform bill, C-5, and then hold a vote in the evening on a motion to authorize the government to spend the new money laid out in Finance Minister CHRYSTIA FREELAND\u2019s fall economic update. Freeland\u2019s update projects a slightly smaller deficit for this year ($144.5-billion) than had been forecast in the spring budget ($154.7-billion). That\u2019s after accounting for more than $28-billion in new spending announced since the budget, some of which was unveiled in yesterday\u2019s update (remember that revenue affects the budgetary balance as much as spending.)\u00a0 The economic update included $3.7-billion in new spending on COVID-19 testing and treatments, among other things. You can find more details in our coverage by SAMANTHA WRIGHT ALLEN, here. In Parliament Tomorrow, Freeland will head down Wellington Street to answer questions about her COVID-19 benefits bill, C-2, in the Red Chamber. Senators are meeting in a committee of the whole to discuss the bill, a sign that they are probably willing to fast-track the bill if they are satisfied with the answers to their questions. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's fall parliamentary agenda is almost\u2014but not quite\u2014wrapped up. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade Government House Leader MARK HOLLAND has been working to get C-2 and another bill, C-3, passed before the Christmas break, which begins at the end of this week. Bill C-3 would grant a minimum of 10 days of paid sick leave to all federally-regulated employees, and would create new offences for harassing people who are trying to access health-care facilities (PTM has some of the details here.)\u00a0\u00a0 Holland said yesterday that he \u201chad an expectation\u201d that Bill C-3 would be passed in time for the holiday break, but he added he was still in talks with other parties.\u00a0 The House Human Resources Committee sped through a study of the bill yesterday, questioning Labour Minister SEAMUS O\u2019REGAN and a handful of government officials in one meeting, and moving on to its final clause-by-clause examination of the bill in a second meeting later that afternoon.\u00a0 Senators took apart the bill during a pre-study of their own, with a couple of Senators taking aim at a clause that allows employers to demand a doctor\u2019s note for days missed. O\u2019Regan told Senators he was open to amending the bill. The Canadian Press\u2019 JOAN BRYDEN has the details here. The Senate Social Affairs Committee met behind closed doors yesterday to draw up a draft report on the bill.\u00a0 Today, a long list of House committees are meeting to elect their chairs, thereby setting themselves up to get down to work when they return in February. In the Senate, the House Finance Committee is meeting at 1:30 p.m. to study government spending laid out in the supplementary estimates B. What else is happening today? Bank of Canada Governor TIFF MACKLEM will be delivering a virtual speech about the Bank\u2019s new five-year monetary policy target at noon. The speech is ostensibly being delivered to the swanky Empire Club of Canada, but the text will be made public on the Bank\u2019s website when it begins, and Macklem will be taking questions from the press at 1:15 p.m. in the Bank\u2019s auditorium. Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau is announcing new money for a program to help western Canadian farmers today. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade In case you missed it, the Bank of Canada and the government reached a deal earlier this week to renew the BoC\u2019s five-year target for inflation at two per cent, with a little bit of wiggle room, particularly when jobs are at stake. Inflation is currently much higher than that\u2014it hit 4.7 per cent in October\u2014but the Bank of Canada has said it expects that figure to fall in the second half of next year. Gender Equality Minister MARCI IEN will hold a virtual press conference today at 9 a.m. to announce the launch of the application period for employers who want to make use of the Canada Summer Jobs grant program this year.\u00a0 Agriculture Minister MARIE-CLAUDE BIBEAU will hold a presser of her own at 1 p.m. alongside MARY ROBINSON, the president of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture, to announce new spending on Hay West 2021, a program that provides subsidized hay to farmers. The new money is intended to help out western Canadian farmers trying to make do during a drought.\u00a0\u00a0 In case you missed it The government shut down access to many of its public websites as a precaution yesterday, after news spread that a widely-used piece of software, called Apache, contains a flaw that can easily be exploited by anyone who wants to hack into a system that uses it. Defence Minister ANITA ANAND said in a statement yesterday that there was no sign that any government files had been hacked because of the flaw. From The Hill Times' photo archives Hill media, including CBC\u2019s Chris Rands, front, and The National Post\u2019s John Ivison and Global News' David Akin, rear, stake out MPs in the Commons foyer on Dec. 4, 2008, after then-prime minister Stephen Harper asked the Governor General to suspend Parliament to avoid a non-confidence vote in the House. The Hill Times photograph by Jake Wright On this day in Hansard history Dec. 15, 1999: It was an unusually warm, rainy December day. Eiffel 65\u2019s Blue (Da Ba Dee) was probably stuck in your head as the No. 1 song in Canada, or a better song topping the U.S. charts that day, Santana's Smooth. JEAN CHR\u00c9TIEN was the prime minister, and his government was scrambling to prepare for Y2K (as documented wonderfully here by The Globe and Mail\u2019s ERIC ANDREW-GEE.)\u00a0 In the House of Commons, the Bloc Qu\u00e9b\u00e9cois was using its turns in Question Period to grill the government on its Clarity Act, a bill that attempted to set conditions under which a Quebec secession vote would be recognized as valid. Bloc leader GILLES DUCEPPE stood up to call the bill \u201cnothing more than an attempt to silence the democratic expression of the Quebec people,\u201d and accuse Chr\u00e9tien of attempting to \u201cdeny the right of Quebecers to decide their own future.\u201d Chr\u00e9tien replied that his government wanted \u201cpeople to know what to expect,\u201d before pointing out that polls at the time suggested that most Quebecers didn\u2019t want another referendum anyway. The sparring continued, with Chr\u00e9tien quoting LUCIEN BOUCHARD to bolster his case (to a chorus of \u201chear hear\u201ds and \u201coh oh\u201ds.) Bloc MP DANIEL TURP and intergovernmental affairs minister ST\u00c9PHANE DION then took their turns arguing over who said what when, to such a raucous reception that Speaker GIB PARENT was forced to call for order four times.\u00a0 The Clarity Act passed into law the following June. Send your news tips and 90s playlists to pmazereeuw@hilltimes.com. The Hill Times\u00a0