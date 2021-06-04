Subscribe Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Contact UsLog In
explicit-details-in-response-to-mmiwg-inquiry-still-to-come-admits-bennettAno
News

‘Explicit’ details in response to MMIWG inquiry still to come, admits Bennett

By Palak Mangat      June 4, 2021

Just days after critics warned Ottawa’s action plan was devoid of any tangible timelines, one minister acknowledged crucial markers like dates and funding will be outlined in a forthcoming ‘implementation plan,’ to be launched in the fall.

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett, pictured at right in 2020 as Indigenous Affairs Minister Marc Miller looks on, says the release of the feds’ action plan in response to the MMIWG inquiry means ‘no one will ever be able to accuse any of the partners of having this plan sit on a shelf.’ The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Share a story
The story link will be added automatically.

As some of her cabinet colleagues on Friday reflected on the pace of reconciliation, Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett defended Ottawa’s release of its long-awaited action plan for the missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls inquiry, at one point appearing to concede “explicit” details have been punted to a later date.

Speaking to reporters Friday morning, Ms. Bennett (Toronto-St. Paul’s, Ont.) repeatedly framed the document as an “evergreen” blueprint that will guide the feds’ movement in responding to the inquiry’s final report—comments that come following the two-year anniversary of its release of 231 calls for justice.

“This evergreen document will have to have the ability to be regularly updated based on results that we measure, adapt, measure, adapt,” said Ms. Bennett, who was joined by several other cabinet ministers at the presser. She said the release of the action plan, which will be followed by a draft implementation plan in July before its “launch” in the fall, “means that no one will ever be able to accuse any of the partners of having this plan sit on a shelf.

Get Today's Headlines Newsletter

Canadian politics and policy stories that are shaping the day. Weekdays.
By entering your email address you consent to receive email from The Hill Times containing news, analysis, updates and offers. You may unsubscribe at any time. See our privacy policy

“We will continue to be able to be accountable for the results we’re getting, and the timelines and funding will be explicit in the implementation plan,” she added.

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller, pictured on March 24, says Ottawa is relentlessly engaging in work to close socioeconomic gaps, which ‘everybody knows.’ The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

Earlier this week, The Hill Times reported at least one partner group initially involved in its drafting, The Native Women’s Association of Canada, pulled its name from the document, as it became clear throughout consultations that the developing plan would be mired in “red tape” and more visionary in nature. Other Indigenous groups and advocates have openly voiced their frustration that Ottawa’s approach lacks concrete action, funding, and timelines; asked about these critics’ comments, the minister vowed the feds will move forward with the implementation plan based on the “consensus document.”

“Both today’s federal pathway and the national action plan really will be accountable to all of the families and survivors, coast to coast to coast,” she added. While the 113-page plan lays out short-term work that can begin within a year, no new money has been earmarked for such initiatives in the document—though the feds have touted $2.2-billion in new spending in the 2021 budget aimed at bringing the action plan into force, which promises to beef up support for Indigenous infrastructure, language, culture, and health, among others. None of that money was allocated to specific actions in the action plan released this week. 

During the presser, Ms. Bennett and her cabinet colleagues repeatedly cited bills passed throughout the Liberals’ tenure and funds already outlined as proof of movement on the file,  which has come under renewed scrutiny this week amid the grim discovery of the remains of an estimated 215 children at a former Kamloops, B.C., residential school last month. All ministers shared some words about the tragedy before the briefing began, with Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller (Ville-Marie-Le Sud-Ouest-Île-des-Sœurs, Que.) telling reporters that he, like many others, was coming off a “profoundly painful week.”

Given the impact of such a discovery—which many experts, including respected former senator Murray Sinclair, have said is just the tip of the iceberg with the likelihood that more mass graves will be found—Mr. Miller was asked if it highlighted the need for Ottawa to move faster or more aggressively on reconciling with Indigenous people.

“I think there is a time to reflect on the speed of reconciliation, knowing that it has never been something that is necessarily easy or linear,” he said. “We have a responsibility to sit here and keep moving relentlessly forward” after the “media frenzy around this [subsidies].”

“This is obviously a government, everybody knows, that’s invested tens of billions into closing socioeconomic gaps, and that work is relentless,” he added, noting there are “very strong budgetary measures” that back up the action plan that will continue flowing “with communities at the forefront.”

RCMP have since announced they have opened an investigation into the Kamloops site, and would assist the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation, which announced a search using ground-penetrating radar had discovered the remains. Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal (Saint Boniface-Saint Vidal, Man.), who also spoke to reporters alongside Justice Minister David Lametti (LaSalle—Émard—Verdun, Que.), and Women and Gender Equality Minister Maryam Monsef (Peterborough-Kawartha, Ont.), added the country is contending with “centuries of damage to Indigenous nations.”

Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal, pictured in 2020, says reconciliation is a generations-long process. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

“Canada’s first policy objectives on dealing with Indigenous nations was to civilize, Christianize, and then completely assimilate, to beat the Indian out of the person,” said Mr. Vandal. “This is an exercise of self-determination in partnership with Métis, First Nations, and Inuit nations that’s going to take generations to be where we want to be, but we need to do it respectfully.” 

With the Senate recently passing Bill C-5, which declares Sept. 30 the annual national day for truth and reconciliation, and poised to soon pass Bill C-15, which harmonizes Canadian laws with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, he said that indicates “progress” at the highest levels of government.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.), speaking to reporters Friday afternoon, referenced the MMIWG action plan as evidence of his government’s work to support reconciliation. 

“As part of this plan, we also launched our contribution, the federal pathway, which lays out what our government will do to follow up on the final report’s calls to action. We are accelerating our work and our investments to improve the lives of Indigenous people, always in partnership with them,” said Mr. Trudeau, who acknowledged it has been a “difficult week” as Parliament reckoned with the remains of 215 Indigenous children found at the site and Canada’s part in their deaths.

Mr. Trudeau and the ministers spoke hours before federal officials geared up to walk reporters through a technical briefing on the action plan Friday afternoon to close out the week. It also comes a day after MPs adopted a motion in the House to hold a take-note debate on June 15, where those not seeking re-election in the next Parliament can make their farewell speeches. Pundits and strategists have noted that implies there will not be another opportunity to do so before the House rises for the summer break, which they say is a hint of an upcoming summer or fall election. (In a minority Parliament, the government can fall at any time if opposition parties vote against it on a confidence motion, though an early vote can also be called.) 

— with files from Samantha Wright Allen

The Hill Times

Palak Mangat

Palak Mangat is an online reporter with The Hill Times.
- pmangat@hilltimes.com

More in News

IRCC’s ‘arbitrary’ automatic extensions on information requests created ‘unfair playing field,’ say immigration agents

News|By Palak Mangat 3:02 PM ET
Several immigration service providers say a new report raises more questions as to how the department created, authorized, and enforced a recently phased-out policy that an investigation deemed against the act.

Tackling Victoria Building reno earlier could save $65-million, department estimates show

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
Senators are still mulling over PSPC’s pitch to renovate the Victoria Building sooner than originally planned, alongside construction of the new Block 2 complex.

MPs, advocates call for funding, education, action to crush ‘shadow pandemic’ of domestic violence

News|By Alice Chen
The approach taken needs to get to the “root causes of violence … and provide support for survivors under a cohesive framework,” Paulette Senior, CEO of the Canadian Women’s Foundation said.

MPs, leaders reckon with Canada’s ‘dark and painful’ history in House debate on remains discovered of 215 Indigenous children at B.C. residential school

News|By Mike Lapointe
ISG Senator Mary Jane McCallum told the Red Chamber that 'one of my most persistent emotions’ while in residential school ‘was overwhelming loneliness and bewildering feeling of abandonment.'

Parliamentary privilege at issue as MPs seek documents on Winnipeg lab firings

News|By Neil Moss
The government hasn't been complying with committee orders for unredacted documents, including to see documents concerning the PHAC's decision to fire two scientists after their security clearances were revoked.

Despite budget moves, EI changes not permanent, big enough: MPs, experts

News|By Alice Chen
The budget included extensions of many COVID-19-era policies and a planned two-year consultation, but was overall a 'damp squib' for EI changes, says the Canadian Labour Congress' Chris Roberts.

No deep concern for extended GG selection process, despite awkwardness for chief justice, say experts

News|By Neil Moss
The situation could become concerning if a new governor general isn't in place before the next dissolution of Parliament, say two professors.

Feds have ‘no firm date’ to enact military victims’ rights: report

News|By Palak Mangat
The official charged with drafting a document detailing the rights of victims of crimes in the military justice system says the Defence department has ‘drafting instructions’ for half of the required regulations.

Canada ‘late in the game’ passing UNDRIP law, says Lametti, urging quick passage in Senate

News|By Palak Mangat
According to one Cree Parliamentarian, Senators have been given ‘inadequate time’ to offer sober second thought on Bill C-15 with it coming before them in the dying days of the session.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columnists

Hill Times Publishing

© 2021 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions