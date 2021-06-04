‘Explicit’ details in response to MMIWG inquiry still to come, admits Bennett

As some of her cabinet colleagues on Friday reflected on the pace of reconciliation, Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett defended Ottawa’s release of its long-awaited action plan for the missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls inquiry, at one point appearing to concede “explicit” details have been punted to a later date.

Speaking to reporters Friday morning, Ms. Bennett (Toronto-St. Paul’s, Ont.) repeatedly framed the document as an “evergreen” blueprint that will guide the feds’ movement in responding to the inquiry’s final report—comments that come following the two-year anniversary of its release of 231 calls for justice.

“This evergreen document will have to have the ability to be regularly updated based on results that we measure, adapt, measure, adapt,” said Ms. Bennett, who was joined by several other cabinet ministers at the presser. She said the release of the action plan, which will be followed by a draft implementation plan in July before its “launch” in the fall, “means that no one will ever be able to accuse any of the partners of having this plan sit on a shelf.

Get Today's Headlines Newsletter Canadian politics and policy stories that are shaping the day. Weekdays. SIGN UP You may unsubscribe at any time. See our By entering your email address you consent to receive email from The Hill Times containing news, analysis, updates and offers.See our privacy policy

“We will continue to be able to be accountable for the results we’re getting, and the timelines and funding will be explicit in the implementation plan,” she added.

Earlier this week, The Hill Times reported at least one partner group initially involved in its drafting, The Native Women’s Association of Canada, pulled its name from the document, as it became clear throughout consultations that the developing plan would be mired in “red tape” and more visionary in nature. Other Indigenous groups and advocates have openly voiced their frustration that Ottawa’s approach lacks concrete action, funding, and timelines; asked about these critics’ comments, the minister vowed the feds will move forward with the implementation plan based on the “consensus document.”

“Both today’s federal pathway and the national action plan really will be accountable to all of the families and survivors, coast to coast to coast,” she added. While the 113-page plan lays out short-term work that can begin within a year, no new money has been earmarked for such initiatives in the document—though the feds have touted $2.2-billion in new spending in the 2021 budget aimed at bringing the action plan into force, which promises to beef up support for Indigenous infrastructure, language, culture, and health, among others. None of that money was allocated to specific actions in the action plan released this week.

During the presser, Ms. Bennett and her cabinet colleagues repeatedly cited bills passed throughout the Liberals’ tenure and funds already outlined as proof of movement on the file, which has come under renewed scrutiny this week amid the grim discovery of the remains of an estimated 215 children at a former Kamloops, B.C., residential school last month. All ministers shared some words about the tragedy before the briefing began, with Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller (Ville-Marie-Le Sud-Ouest-Île-des-Sœurs, Que.) telling reporters that he, like many others, was coming off a “profoundly painful week.”

Marking the anniversary of the #MMIWG Final Report, the @CanadianPM and Minister Bennett joined the Core Working Group to launch the National Action Plan to address MMIWG and #2SLGBTQQIA+ people. https://t.co/GSNHtRI5D5 — GCIndigenous (@GCIndigenous) June 3, 2021

Given the impact of such a discovery—which many experts, including respected former senator Murray Sinclair, have said is just the tip of the iceberg with the likelihood that more mass graves will be found—Mr. Miller was asked if it highlighted the need for Ottawa to move faster or more aggressively on reconciling with Indigenous people.

“I think there is a time to reflect on the speed of reconciliation, knowing that it has never been something that is necessarily easy or linear,” he said. “We have a responsibility to sit here and keep moving relentlessly forward” after the “media frenzy around this [subsidies].”

“This is obviously a government, everybody knows, that’s invested tens of billions into closing socioeconomic gaps, and that work is relentless,” he added, noting there are “very strong budgetary measures” that back up the action plan that will continue flowing “with communities at the forefront.”

RCMP have since announced they have opened an investigation into the Kamloops site, and would assist the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation, which announced a search using ground-penetrating radar had discovered the remains. Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal (Saint Boniface-Saint Vidal, Man.), who also spoke to reporters alongside Justice Minister David Lametti (LaSalle—Émard—Verdun, Que.), and Women and Gender Equality Minister Maryam Monsef (Peterborough-Kawartha, Ont.), added the country is contending with “centuries of damage to Indigenous nations.”

“Canada’s first policy objectives on dealing with Indigenous nations was to civilize, Christianize, and then completely assimilate, to beat the Indian out of the person,” said Mr. Vandal. “This is an exercise of self-determination in partnership with Métis, First Nations, and Inuit nations that’s going to take generations to be where we want to be, but we need to do it respectfully.”

With the Senate recently passing Bill C-5, which declares Sept. 30 the annual national day for truth and reconciliation, and poised to soon pass Bill C-15, which harmonizes Canadian laws with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, he said that indicates “progress” at the highest levels of government.

Well this is interesting. According to this motion, June 15th is the date any MP not seeking re-election can make their final “farewell” speech in the house. In other words, the motion implies they won’t have another chance after that. Clearest clue of summer/fall election? https://t.co/RQqvpZuQ2c — Christopher Nardi (@ChrisGNardi) June 3, 2021

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.), speaking to reporters Friday afternoon, referenced the MMIWG action plan as evidence of his government’s work to support reconciliation.

“As part of this plan, we also launched our contribution, the federal pathway, which lays out what our government will do to follow up on the final report’s calls to action. We are accelerating our work and our investments to improve the lives of Indigenous people, always in partnership with them,” said Mr. Trudeau, who acknowledged it has been a “difficult week” as Parliament reckoned with the remains of 215 Indigenous children found at the site and Canada’s part in their deaths.

Mr. Trudeau and the ministers spoke hours before federal officials geared up to walk reporters through a technical briefing on the action plan Friday afternoon to close out the week. It also comes a day after MPs adopted a motion in the House to hold a take-note debate on June 15, where those not seeking re-election in the next Parliament can make their farewell speeches. Pundits and strategists have noted that implies there will not be another opportunity to do so before the House rises for the summer break, which they say is a hint of an upcoming summer or fall election. (In a minority Parliament, the government can fall at any time if opposition parties vote against it on a confidence motion, though an early vote can also be called.)

— with files from Samantha Wright Allen

The Hill Times