politics-this-morning-613Ano

Politics This Morning: CRTC reverses 2019 decision lowering wholesale internet rates

By Samantha Wright Allen      May 28, 2021

Plus, Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan is appearing before a House committee and delivering a keynote address at a virtual conference on economic reconciliation.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission's Thursday decision is a victory for the big telecom companies. Photo by Glenn Carstens-Peters on Unsplash

It’s Friday! Was that really just a four-day week?

Samantha Wright Allen

Samantha Wright Allen is a reporter for The Hill Times.
- swallen@hilltimes.com

