Politics This Morning: Information Commissioner Maynard to release special report; Seniors Minister Schlute headed to Human Resources Committee

Plus, the Liberals’ budget implementation bill is back at second reading for debate as well as before the House and Senate Finance committees for pre-study.
Information Commissioner Caroline Maynard, left, and Seniors Minister Deb Schulte will have MPs’ attention today. The former, with the release of her special report, and the latter as the only cabinet minister appearing before committee Tuesday.
The Hill Times photographs by Andrew Meade
It’s Tuesday, welcome back!
This government has been in power for six years and has done little to address sexual misconduct issues in the military, says NDP MP Randall Garrison, but top women are playing key roles to change the military's culture.
NORAD renewal is likely to take centre stage in defence talks between Canada and the U.S. as the two countries seek to strengthen North American defence capabilities in the face of Chinese and Russian incursions.
The Crown corporation says it will launch consultations on how to spend the $11-million this summer, while NDP MP Jenny Kwan says Ottawa appears to be ‘behind the eight ball’ and delayed in defining anti-Asian racism.