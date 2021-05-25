Subscribe Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Contact UsLog In
politics-this-morning-information-commissioner-maynard-to-release-special-report-seniors-minister-schlute-headed-to-human-resources-committeeAno

Politics This Morning: Information Commissioner Maynard to release special report; Seniors Minister Schlute headed to Human Resources Committee

By Samantha Wright Allen      May 25, 2021

Plus, the Liberals’ budget implementation bill is back at second reading for debate as well as before the House and Senate Finance committees for pre-study.

Information Commissioner Caroline Maynard, left, and Seniors Minister Deb Schulte will have MPs’ attention today. The former, with the release of her special report, and the latter as the only cabinet minister appearing before committee Tuesday. The Hill Times photographs by Andrew Meade

It’s Tuesday, welcome back!

Samantha Wright Allen

Samantha Wright Allen is a reporter for The Hill Times.
- swallen@hilltimes.com

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

High time a woman be appointed Canada’s chief of defence staff, says former reservist, as high-profile women take on sexual misconduct crisis in the military

News|By Mike Lapointe
This government has been in power for six years and has done little to address sexual misconduct issues in the military, says NDP MP Randall Garrison, but top women are playing key roles to change the military's culture.

Vaping group tops April outreach in record-breaking month for lobbying

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
Lobbyists filed 2,706 communications last month, pushing activity up 12 per cent compared to April 2020 and making it the busiest April on record.

Conservatives plot contingency plan for candidate nominations in case of a snap federal election

News|By Abbas Rana
Robert Batherson, president of the Conservative Party, told party members in an email on May 20 that election readiness is the top priority for the national council and the party right now.

Opposition MPs say they’re worried about lack of defence spending in budget, as experts to future of NORAD

News|By Aidan Chamandy
NORAD renewal is likely to take centre stage in defence talks between Canada and the U.S. as the two countries seek to strengthen North American defence capabilities in the face of Chinese and Russian incursions.

PHAC has 15 court cases ‘in process’ in Saskatchewan for suspected quarantine rule-breakers

News|By Palak Mangat
News of the litigation comes more than two months after the agency’s president, Iain Stewart, said it had not yet budgeted for any legal challenges related to Canada’s federal hotel quarantine policy.

Budget funds tackling anti-Asian racism a ‘symbolic’ move, says expert, but foundation’s plans still in flux

News|By Palak Mangat
The Crown corporation says it will launch consultations on how to spend the $11-million this summer, while NDP MP Jenny Kwan says Ottawa appears to be ‘behind the eight ball’ and delayed in defining anti-Asian racism.

No word yet on privacy commissioner appointment process, with Therrien’s term up in two weeks

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
Neither the commissioner’s office or the Privy Council Office, which leads the appointment process, gave any indication of where the process to replace, or reappoint, Mr. Therrien stands.

As more MPs signal vote against ‘vague’ anti-conversion therapy bill, Green MP Atwin calls claims ‘ridiculous’

News|By Alice Chen
'I don’t think the concerns are genuinely about the bill. I think the concerns are rooted much deeper,’ says Liberal MP Pam Damoff.

Liberals play delicate balancing act in response to escalating violence in Israel and Palestine

News|By Neil Moss
'It is a huge gamble for the Liberals because the NDP could now become the party of peacebuilding and the Pearsonian foreign policy,' says Jeremy Wildeman.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columnists

Hill Times Publishing

© 2021 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions