Subscribe Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Contact UsLog In
issue-05-24-2021Ano

ISSUE: 05-24-2021

May 24, 2021

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

Liberal MP Bratina says he’d reconsider not running again if McKenna reverses $3.4-billion Hamilton LRT announcement

News|By Abbas Rana
Liberal MP Bob Bratina says the Hamilton LRT project is not 'shovel ready' and it could be two years before it gets underway.

Conservatives plot contingency plan for candidate nominations in case of a snap federal election

News|By Abbas Rana
Robert Batherson, president of the Conservative Party, told party members in an email on May 20 that election readiness is the top priority for the national council and the party right now.

Opposition MPs say they’re worried about lack of defence spending in budget, as experts to future of NORAD

News|By Aidan Chamandy
NORAD renewal is likely to take centre stage in defence talks between Canada and the U.S. as the two countries seek to strengthen North American defence capabilities in the face of Chinese and Russian incursions.

Democracy Watch says it will launch legal action to force five-year review of Lobbying Act, four years overdue

News|By Jesse Cnockaert
The Lobbying Act has not been amended since 2008. The last review of the act was held in 2012, which resulted in no legislative changes. But the lobbying commissioner, MPs and experts say it should be updated now.

PHAC has 15 court cases ‘in process’ in Saskatchewan for suspected quarantine rule-breakers

News|By Palak Mangat
News of the litigation comes more than two months after the agency’s president, Iain Stewart, said it had not yet budgeted for any legal challenges related to Canada’s federal hotel quarantine policy.

Budget funds tackling anti-Asian racism a ‘symbolic’ move, says expert, but foundation’s plans still in flux

News|By Palak Mangat
The Crown corporation says it will launch consultations on how to spend the $11-million this summer, while NDP MP Jenny Kwan says Ottawa appears to be ‘behind the eight ball’ and delayed in defining anti-Asian racism.

No word yet on privacy commissioner appointment process, with Therrien’s term up in two weeks

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
Neither the commissioner’s office or the Privy Council Office, which leads the appointment process, gave any indication of where the process to replace, or reappoint, Mr. Therrien stands.

As more MPs signal vote against ‘vague’ anti-conversion therapy bill, Green MP Atwin calls claims ‘ridiculous’

News|By Alice Chen
'I don’t think the concerns are genuinely about the bill. I think the concerns are rooted much deeper,’ says Liberal MP Pam Damoff.

Liberals play delicate balancing act in response to escalating violence in Israel and Palestine

News|By Neil Moss
'It is a huge gamble for the Liberals because the NDP could now become the party of peacebuilding and the Pearsonian foreign policy,' says Jeremy Wildeman.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columnists

Hill Times Publishing

© 2021 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions