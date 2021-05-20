Political leadership has failed the Armed Forces

The Canadian Armed Forces are facing a crisis of leadership at a time when Canadians are depending on our men and women in uniform to help fight COVID-19. Sexual misconduct allegations have been levelled against two chiefs of defence staff, plus several other flag and general officers. And now the point person for Canada’s vaccine rollout, Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, has been sidelined from duty, months after an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct was initiated.