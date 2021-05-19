Politics This Morning: Trudeau says he knew about investigation into Fortin ‘weeks ago’

With government expenditures approaching a half trillion dollars over the course of the pandemic, spending allocated to forward-looking research and innovation is comparatively small, with a number of science and policy experts saying Canada needs to ramp up to keep up with some of our international allies.
Some MPs and experts are crying foul over changes to the Canada Elections Act in the ‘omnibus’ Bill C-30, which Canada’s Chief Electoral Officer says should not be used to bring in ‘fundamental’ changes to the law.