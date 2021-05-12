STUNNING HERITAGE STONE HOME ON 97 ACRES

Just a 5 minute drive from the idyllic town of Perth, with schools, hospitals, shops and services, this 19th century 4 bedroom stone farmhouse has it all! Situated on approximately 97 acres of grass paddocks, pastures, heritage gardens, mature trees, organic berries & a maple sugar bush. Barns featuring 7 box stalls, tack & feed rooms, additional steel machinery shed. Separate 2 car garage with 220V plug. The 2-storey home maintains 19th century features, combined with essential modern updates, which include new metal & asphalt roof, vinyl windows, high efficiency pellet stove, new power lines to the home & new high speed internet wiring, upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, jack & jill workstations, radiant heated floors in bathroom, UV water treatment system, insulated dry basement, new oil tank. Recreation abound, trails for biking, walking, skidooing, x-country skiing.