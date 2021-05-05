Former senator Sinclair will soon join Queen’s University as chancellor

Plus, Isabelle Hudon is set to become the next chief executive officer of the Business Development Bank of Canada and former senator Murray Sinclair has another new gig.
Former senator and Indigenous advocate Murray Sinclair, pictured during an interview with The Hill Times in March 2018, will be joining Queen's University as its chancellor, the highest office of the university. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Starting July 1, former senator Murray Sinclair will join Queen’s University as its 15th chancellor, ending a search process that has been ongoing since the fall of 2020.
Conservatives say sending the bill to the Ethics Committee is an attempt to distract the committee from its ongoing work on the WE Charity controversy, while Liberals say Ethics is the natural spot for a privacy bill.