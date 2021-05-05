Home Page
News
Opinion
Foreign Policy
Politics
Policy
Legislation
Lobbying
Hill Life & People
Hill Climbers
Heard On The Hill
Calendar
Archives
Classifieds
Hill Times Events
Inside Ottawa Directory
Hill Times Store
Hill Times Careers
The Wire Report
The Lobby Monitor
Parliament Now
Subscribe
Free Trial
Newsletters
Reuse & Permissions
Advertising
FAQ
Log In
SECTIONS
SEARCH
Log In
Subscribe
Free Trial
Wednesday, May 5, 2021
|
Latest Paper
May. 5, 2021
SUBSCRIBE
|
LOGIN
News
Opinion
Foreign Policy
Politics
Policy
Legislation
Lobbying
Hill Life & People
Hill Climbers
Calendar
Archives
Classifieds
May. 5, 2021
SUBSCRIBE
|
LOGIN
News
Opinion
Foreign Policy
Politics
Policy
Legislation
Lobbying
Hill Life & People
Hill Climbers
Calendar
Archives
Classifieds
digital-privacy-and-security-2Ano
Policy
Digital Privacy and Security
May 5, 2021
People. Policy. Politics.
This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
Already a subscriber? Log in.
Subscribe Today
Check to see if you have corporate access.
To discuss re-use of this material, contact us.
Politics This Morning
Get the latest news from The Hill Times
Politics This Morning
Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News
Committee jurisdiction unresolved as MPs await study on privacy bill
News
|
By
Aidan Chamandy
Conservatives say sending the bill to the Ethics Committee is an attempt to distract the committee from its ongoing work on the WE Charity controversy, while Liberals say Ethics is the natural spot for a privacy bill.
Constitutional challenge to sex work laws ‘succeeded before’ and will succeed again, says advocacy group
News
|
By
Alice Chen
The current set of laws prohibit working together as well as safely advertising, puts sex workers at undue risk and potentially violates their charter rights.
A national strategy on transgender health care is needed, advocates and experts say
News
|
By
Alice Chen
'There are clear, glaring gaps in coverage and standards for transgender health care in Canada,' says Conservative health critic Michelle Rempel Garner.
Canada has limited options to pressure Iran to be transparent over downing of PS752, says last diplomat in Tehran
News
|
By
Neil Moss
The Canadian government has criticized Iran for not providing transparency over what led to the shooting down of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 on Jan. 8, 2020.
Changes to Radio Canada International come at expense to core mandate, say supporters
News
|
By
Neil Moss
'Radio Canada International has just one mandate and that is to explain Canada to the world,' says former host Wojtek Gwiazda.
Feds could face climate litigation over export-credit agency’s financing of fossil fuel projects, say advocates
Opinion
|
By
Beatrice Paez
‘It shouldn't take members of the public suing the federal government to get them to act,’ says one of the groups urging the government to reorient EDC's financing away from carbon-intensive projects.
New immigration plan for temporary workers, international students riddled with barriers, says advocate
News
|
By
Palak Mangat
Timelines and stringent eligibility requirements under the new immigration policy have left many ‘scrambling’ to apply, says one expert.
Setup of COVID-19 testing program for Centre Block construction ‘important step,’ say Senators, MPs
News
|
By
Samantha Wright Allen
A new rapid-testing program for Centre Block rehabilitation-project workers started on April 29 after a 10-person outbreak on site earlier that month.
Canada ‘long way from herd immunity,’ says expert, predicting figure at 60 to 65 per cent
News
|
By
Palak Mangat
The estimation comes less than two months after one official predicted the country’s herd immunity goal could rise to 90 per cent in the face of more contagious variants.
Trending Stories
May 3, 2021
Carney’s potential run for office has Liberals talking
Apr 30, 2021
Hajdu says feds ‘won’t hesitate to replace’ COVID-19 testing contractor amid complaints
Apr 30, 2021
Feds’ measures to address sexual misconduct have been ‘inadequate,’ says Trudeau
May 3, 2021
John Brodhead, Cyndi Jenkins among recent PMO additions
May 3, 2021
Critics say Sajjan or Trudeau should take responsibility for failure to investigate sexual misconduct allegation against Vance in 2018
May 3, 2021
Are apologies enough when a political leader refuses to represent some Canadians?
The Hill Times
breaks exclusive,
insider stories
every day.
Would you like to read
this notable, free story?
Enter your email address to
register a free account.
Subscribe to the newsletter.
(You may unsubscribe at any time.)
A valid email address is required to register.
Register
Already a Hill Times subscriber?
Please sign in
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting
Inside The Hill Times
News
Opinion
Foreign Policy
Politics
Policy
Legislation
Lobbying
Hill Life & People
Hill Climbers
Heard On The Hill
Policy Briefings
Parliamentary Calendar
Letters to the Editor
Editorials
Embassy Archives
Archives
Columns
Andrew Caddell
Andrew Cardozo
John Chenier
Sheila Copps
David Crane
Jim Creskey
Gwynne Dyer
Michael Harris
Erica Ifill
Scott Taylor
Joe Jordan
Rose LeMay
Alex Marland
Gerry Nicholls
Tim Powers
Susan Riley
Lisa Van Dusen
Les Whittington
Hill Times Publishing
About Us
Our Team
Contact Us
Advertising
Subscribe
Group Subscriptions
Submit an Article
Internships
Reuse and Permissions
Member Centre
FAQ
The Wire Report
The Lobby Monitor
Parliament Now
Inside Ottawa Directory
Inside Canada Directory
Hill Times Careers
Classifieds
Hill Times Store
Hill Times Research Health
© 2021 Hill Times Publishing
Contact Us
Work With Us
Advertise
Privacy
Terms of Service
Subscriptions