de Adder’s Take: 05-03-2021

May 3, 2021

More in News

‘It’s terrible’: Senator slams Canada Revenue Agency for changing rent subsidy without OK from Parliament

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
Conservative Senator Elizabeth Marshall called out the CRA for changing how it makes rent relief payments before Parliament had approved.

Mark Carney’s potential run for office has Liberals talking

News|By Abbas Rana
If Mark Carney chooses to run as a Liberal in the next election, he will likely run in Ottawa South, say some Liberal insiders.

Billions for pensioners gets all-party support, but seniors hold highest net worth

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
The government’s budget will send $12-billion over five years to seniors over the age of 75.

O’Toole’s pivot to the centre and carbon pricing calculated risks to win next election, say pollsters

News|By Abbas Rana
Erin O’Toole had no option but to take a chance on trying to grow his party’s support base, but it's not clear whether his gamble will pay off in the next election, says pollster Greg Lyle.

Economists applaud BoC’s decision to pare back QE, with economic recovery en route

News|By Mike Lapointe
The central bank announced it will be lowering its bond purchases from $4-billion to $3-billion a week, signalling a drawdown from the government’s first foray into quantitative easing that began in 2020.

Hajdu says feds ‘won’t hesitate to replace’ COVID-19 testing contractor amid complaints

News|By Palak Mangat
PHAC president Iain Stewart says he did not recall whether there were any complaints that the company had ‘lost’ any samples, but did ‘affirm’ concerns were raised about how quickly the group was processing its results.

Feds’ measures to address sexual misconduct have been ‘inadequate,’ says Trudeau

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
Former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour has been tapped to lead a yearlong review, but the prime minister said Ottawa is acting now with the creation of the military’s first-ever chief of professional conduct and cult

Sajjan pledges external reporting system for military sexual misconduct, but says review must come first

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
Former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour will lead a yearlong, comprehensive review into the problem plaguing the military, the second such assessment in six years. 

StatsCan still on hunt for local enumerators in rural, remote areas

News|By Beatrice Paez
The administration of Canada’s census itself is a seven-year undertaking. Shortly after the 2021 census wraps up, StatsCan is already plotting out how to run the 2026 count.
