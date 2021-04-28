Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Log In
why-liberals-budget-isnt-quite-as-inclusive-as-it-claims-to-beAno
Opinion

For those with fetal alcohol disorders, budget isn’t quite as inclusive as it claims

By Audrey McFarlane      April 28, 2021

A national strategy would give our provinces and territories an evidence-based direction that can improve prevention, diagnosis, and support to help Canadians with FASD reach their full potential.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu and her government are being urged to develop a national strategy around fetal alcohol spectrum disorder in order to provide better support for those affected. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

Inclusivity appears to be the mandate of the 2021 budget, as the federal government claims it to be an “inclusive plan” that will support “full economic participation for all Canadians.” 

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

‘Didn’t feel right’ to staff committee meetings, Senators say, citing ‘grim’ Ontario COVID cases for two-week cancellation

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
Senators cancelled all but one ‘non-essential’ committee from meeting between April 21 until at least May 4, when the Senate next sits.

‘Impulsive decision’ to share nude photo is ‘precedent setting,’ says strategist

News|By Beatrice Paez, Palak Mangat
While some MPs say sharing a naked image of their colleague is ‘wrong,’ it remains unclear what, if any, disciplinary action will be faced by the Parliamentarian who confessed to taking the screenshot.

With an ambitious domestic policy budget, Liberals leave little for foreign affairs

News|By Neil Moss
'The contrast is jarring between huge ambition at home and no ambition abroad,' says former Canadian diplomat Ben Rowswell on the Liberals' new budget.

Joel Etienne wins Tory nomination in York Centre

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
The lawyer will likely face Liberal MP Ya’ara Saks in the next election.

Mixed reviews on budget supports for hard-hit tourism industry, amid calls for a national recovery strategy

News|By Alice Chen
'We’re going to see a generation of businesses go out of business,' without more supports for the tourism sector, says NDP MP Gord Johns.

Sanction Russian officials, provide defensive military equipment to Ukraine, feds told amid escalated tensions

News|By Neil Moss
'Everyone's looking for a diplomatic solution out of this thing, and I think if Canada wants to play an active role today, that's where we should be,' says former DND analyst Andrew Rasiulis.

Feds need to do more to make jury duty attractive after pandemic, says advocate

News|By Palak Mangat
Many Canadians’ focus will be on their jobs, families, and availability for work in a post-COVID world, says former jury foreman Mark Farrant. That could hinder courts’ efforts to build a jury pool.

‘Moral’ obligation to guide country out of pandemic trumps cynicism over governments’ ill-advised decisions, say experts

News|By Palak Mangat
While governments’ handling of the pandemic has presented reasons for experts to be ‘cynical’ and ‘jaded,’ some say their colleagues remain ‘keen’ on helping shape research policy research for years to come.

‘Choose your poison’ will be westerners’ election dilemma, it could be an opportunity for Maverick Party, say insiders

News|By Abbas Rana
‘The challenge for Erin O'Toole is internal within the conservative tribe, not necessarily external,’ says pollster Nik Nanos of Nanos Research.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2021 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions