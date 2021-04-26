First Nations deserve proper, full consultations on fisheries minister’s decision to cancel salmon farming in Discovery Islands, and Morton’s views go unchallenged: Dobrinsky

The leaders of Canada's two largest federal public service unions were generally pleased with the government's most recent budget that will see continued big-ticket spending even after a year of record deficits.
Statistics Canada data shows businesses are still primarily focused on procuring PPE like hand sanitizer and disinfectant, even as the science shows a need for more focus on measures that curb aerosol transmission.
AstraZeneca has been rolling out doses to countries at a price lower than some of its counterparts, but some fear contract details that allow it to declare the pandemic over this summer could lead to a hike in prices.