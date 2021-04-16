HOUSE FOR SALE (GOLDEN TRIANGLE AREA- OTTAWA)

Single Family House – Excellent Location in the heart of the Golden Triangle Area (Close to Rideau Canal, Elgin Street, Public Transport O Train, Shopping, & Parliament Buildings). Main Floor features an open concept living & dining room w/ large windows, spacious eat-in Kitchen. 2nd Floor -3 bedrm w/ large closet area + Den with Balcony, 1 full bathrm. 3rd Floor has in-law Suite with 2 bedrm, kitchen & 1 full bathrm, All Hardwood flooring. New Windows and New Roof. Unfinished Basement.
