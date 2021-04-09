Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
News

Liberal MPs Fergus, Ien reflect on death of George Floyd nearly a year since his killing

By Beatrice Paez      April 9, 2021

As the only Black female MP in Parliament, the Liberals' Marci Ien says it was equally important for her to demonstrate to young people that she had a place in politics.

Liberal MP Greg Fergus, Social Development Minister Ahmed Hussen, Justice Minister David Lametti, and Trade Minister Mary Ng were part of a panel discussion April 9 on systemic racism at the Liberal Party convention. The Hill Times photographs by Andrew Meade
The death of yet another Black man at the hands of police last spring propelled Liberal MP Marci Ien to run for political office after a vacancy opened up in the downtown Toronto riding she represents, party members heard Friday.

“The reason that I wanted to run in the first place had everything to do with George Floyd, and how he died, everything to do with it,” Ms. Ien, who represents Toronto Centre, Ont., told Liberal Party members tuning in to a panel discussion at its policy convention on the government’s efforts to grapple with systemic racism. 

Ms. Ien, former co-host of the talk show The Social, recalled sitting with her fellow co-hosts and discussing the cumulative effects of so-called “microaggressions”—which she said, are anything but small in the toll they take—and couldn’t help but feel a sense of urgency to do more. 

“I was speaking out about not just diversity, but inclusivity, because that’s the key, and I thought, ‘I’m either going to continue speaking about these things, or I’m going to try and do something about them,’ ” she said. “So throwing my hat in the first place was me taking action. That was step one.”

She ran for the relatively safe Liberal riding, a vacancy for which had opened up after the departure of former finance minister Bill Morneau in late August. Ms. Ien went up against the Green Party’s newly elected leader, Annamie Paul, who placed second.  

As the only Black female MP in Parliament—whose presence also helped boost women’s representation in the House to 100 for the first time—Ms. Ien said it was equally important for her to demonstrate to young people that someone like her had a place in politics.

“The other part of this was making sure that people could see me—people could see not just the pivot, but see me pivoting to politics and understanding that if I could be here, that they could, too,” she said.

She spoke alongside Liberal MP Greg Fergus (Hull–Aylmer, Que.), International Trade Minister Mary Ng (Markham–Thornhill, Ont.), Social Development Minister Ahmed Hussen (York South Weston, Ont.), and Justice Minister David Lametti (LaSalle–Émard–Verdun, Que.), who moderated the panel.

Echoing Ms. Ien’s comments about the “trauma” of micro- and macroaggressions, Mr. Fergus recalled the first time someone hurled a racist slur at him, at four years old.

“I knew I didn’t know what the word was. But I knew that it meant to hurt, and I went home crying,” he said, adding he watched his parents “stiffen up” as he recounted what happened. “It’s happened over and over again. …  But you learn to live with it.”

Ms. Ien’s remarks about the galvanizing effect Mr. Floyd’s killing nearly a year ago had on her come amid the trial proceedings of Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis police officer who is facing three charges, including for second-degree unintentional felony murder and third-degree murder, for kneeling for nine minutes and 29 seconds on his neck. The trial is in its ninth day, with the jury still to hear from the defence’s witnesses. The prosecution has to prove that Mr. Chauvin’s actions ultimately were responsible for Mr. Floyd’s May 25, 2020, death. The jury heard on Thursday from a police surgeon for the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department that Mr. Floyd died of asphyxia, or low oxygen, due to the restraint applied.

Mr. Floyd’s death provoked a widespread reckoning with racial injustice and police brutality, particularly against Black people, beyond the United States.

“George Floyd was the third of three devastating videos that had come out in short order, starting with the Ahmaud Arbery,” said Mr. Fergus, the parliamentary secretary to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.), referring as well to the video that also went viral of Amy Cooper, a white woman who called the cops on Christian Cooper, an African-American, falsely claiming that she was being threatened by him in a New York park. “That laid me out. … For the first [time] in my life, I questioned, as a Black man, ‘Am I safe?’ ”

Mr. Fergus said it took some coaxing from his fellow colleague and friend, Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna (Ottawa Centre, Ont.) to speak out—even if he didn’t have anything “nice” to say. 

“I said, ‘If I say something, it won’t be nice,’ because I’m not feeling it. She said, ‘Well, then say something that’s not nice.’ And that made me get a little bit of that really low point in my life, and I say, I gotta act, and work with my colleagues,” he said.

That conversation, he said, helped prompt him to get to work in wrangling his colleagues, including members of the non-partisan Parliamentary Black Caucus, so they could develop a comprehensive package of proposals released in June 2020, aimed at addressing structural racism across all levels of government.

“There are two things that brought me out of that depression: the first one is we’re Liberals, we’re progressive people. We want to build things,” he said. “And the second thing is, we’re in government. And we can do things, we can bring those progressive ideas to the fore.” 

Mr. Fergus pointed to the government’s efforts to establish the Black Entrepreneurship Program, which is being run in partnership with financial institutions, in a bid to address issues around access to capital and support to scale up, along with legislation sponsored by Mr. Lametti aimed at getting rid of mandatory minimums for some drug-related offences that have disproportionately impacted racialized communities. 

The entrepreneurship program was announced in September and applications for the loan fund, which “seeks to address the specific barriers Black business owners face,” will be open in May. The fund provides up to $250,000 in loans for qualifying businesses. Per CBC, some Black-owned businesses have said that while the fund marks an important first step, financial support is needed sooner rather than later, as they struggle to cope with the pandemic’s impact. 

The panel was one of several sessions on the Liberals’ policy convention lineup. Card-carrying Liberals will hear the prime minister’s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, as well as Mark Carney, former Bank of Canada governor, among other headliners Friday evening. 

More than 4,000 Liberals have registered to take part in the virtual convention, the largest attendance ever, according to the party. At the 2018 Halifax convention, more than 3,000 took part in the proceedings.

The policy plenary kicks off Saturday, the last day of the three-day convention.

The Hill Times

Beatrice Paez

Beatrice Paez is the digital editor at The Hill Times.
- bpaez@hilltimes.com

