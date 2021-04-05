Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Log In
Opinion

de Adder’s Take: 04-05-2021

By Michael de Adder      April 5, 2021

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

Trudeau’s Liberals behind or in toss-ups in 13 of 14 rural ridings that reduced them to minority in 2019, say pollsters

News|By Abbas Rana
And the Liberals can't win a majority government without winning in rural Canada, say former Liberal MPs.

China sanctioned a House of Commons committee—now what? 

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
No one seems to know how the sanctions on the human rights subcommittee will be enforced—including the Chinese embassy.

Trudeau Liberals surge ahead over Conservatives, as O’Toole’s favourability dips across the spectrum, poll suggests

News|By Beatrice Paez
Though the poll suggested that Liberals were the 'clear favourites' to preside over a majority, the temptation of triggering an election may be dampened by concerns about the resurgence of the virus.

An ‘assault-plus’: MP, Senator urge action amid rise in hate crimes predating pandemic

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
Police-reported hate crime rose by seven per cent in 2019, with a 10 per cent rise in attacks based on ethnicity. Statistics Canada says this pre-pandemic data will mark a ‘key reference’ for 2020.

Senate committees up and running after long wait

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
Senators agreed on March 30 to let committees begin meeting regularly, some for the first time since the 2019 election.

BOIE gives OK for MPs to mail constituents abroad, slate of new post-election transition measures

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
The new post-election measures include giving departing MPs the option to buy the House-provided mobile device they’ve been using at ‘fair market value.’

‘They have interfered with the privileges of Parliament’: Foreign Affairs Committee calls on Global Affairs to provide non-redacted documents

News|By Neil Moss
'The person doing the redactions should be an independent, non-partisan person who doesn't have conflicts of interest that government officials have,' says Democracy Watch co-founder Duff Conacher.

New contract for freelance interpreters slated for April release

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
The BOIE was recently told 40 per cent of committee witnesses have received House-provided microphone headsets, distributed as part of efforts to mitigate the risk to interpreters, in time for their testimony.

Budget watchdog says economic outlook ‘significantly’ improved, but feds’ stimulus plan may be off the mark

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
In his pre-budget report, which doesn’t take into account up to $100-billion in expected budget spending, Yves Giroux projects a $363.4-billion deficit this fiscal year.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2021 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions