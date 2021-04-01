Failure to invest in government capacity is a luxury we can’t afford

After years of public concern about the largely unchecked spread of online hate and illegal content on social media platforms, the Canadian government is introducing new rules to govern online content. The legislation is expected to include a new regulatory body, new law enforcement powers, and the new ability to audit platforms’ algorithms—their valuable “secret sauce” that determines what users see. This legislation follows on the heels of Bill C-11 that proposes to modernize Canadian privacy law by setting controls on a data economy fuelled by the massive collection and processing of people’s personal data.