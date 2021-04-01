Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Opinion

Failure to invest in government capacity is a luxury we can’t afford

By Natasha Tusikov and Blayne Haggart       April 1, 2021

The Canadian government must have sufficient in-house, or in-government, capacity to address and evaluate changes in the knowledge-driven economy, from a Canadian public-interest perspective.

The small-government era began with the view, imported from the United States and the United Kingdom, that government itself was the problem. Forty years later, having weathered a global pandemic, a technological revolution and the rewiring of the international system, it’s increasingly obvious that government isn’t the problem, it’s part of the solution. But only if it has the tools to do the job. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

After years of public concern about the largely unchecked spread of online hate and illegal content on social media platforms, the Canadian government is introducing new rules to govern online content. The legislation is expected to include a new regulatory body, new law enforcement powers, and the new ability to audit platforms’ algorithms—their valuable “secret sauce” that determines what users see. This legislation follows on the heels of Bill C-11 that proposes to modernize Canadian privacy law by setting controls on a data economy fuelled by the massive collection and processing of people’s personal data.

